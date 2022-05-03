Florida Driver Crashes Supercar Because He's 'Unfamiliar' With Stick Shift

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2022

Car crash
Photo: Getty Images

A 50-year-old Florida driver had a very interesting explanation for cops after he crashed his recently purchased supercar.

Robert J. Guarini told police officers he lost control of his Ford GT and crashed into a palm tree in Boca Raton on Friday (April 29), per Road & Track. He says he was "unfamiliar with how to drive stick shift" while driving the 550-horsepower vehicle, according to the police report. Guarini called 911 after a nearby security worker gave him a ride back to his home, reporters say. The police report wasn't clear about whether speed played a role in the crash.

John Peddie shared pictures of the wrecked Ford GT on Facebook.

Guarini also reached out to Road & Track about the incident, claiming old tires, muddy pavement, and a fresh detailing contributed to the loss of control.

“I don’t want people to think I was racing at 90 mph," the driver says. "I was going 35 mph.”

Authorities also learned the supercar was purchased for $704,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach last month, according to a police report. On top of that, officers say the Ford GT wasn't registered nor insured at the time of the crash. As a result, Guarini was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license and a warning for operating an unregistered vehicle.

The 50-year-old also had explanations for his suspended license and lack of insurance. He told reporters his license was suspended due to a "clerical error" with the Department of Motor Vehicles. As for the insurance, Guarini claims his Ford GT was covered but he didn't have the documentation at the time of the police report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.