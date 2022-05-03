Florida Driver Crashes Supercar Because He's 'Unfamiliar' With Stick Shift

A 50-year-old Florida driver had a very interesting explanation for cops after he crashed his recently purchased supercar.

Robert J. Guarini told police officers he lost control of his Ford GT and crashed into a palm tree in Boca Raton on Friday (April 29), per Road & Track. He says he was "unfamiliar with how to drive stick shift" while driving the 550-horsepower vehicle, according to the police report. Guarini called 911 after a nearby security worker gave him a ride back to his home, reporters say. The police report wasn't clear about whether speed played a role in the crash.

John Peddie shared pictures of the wrecked Ford GT on Facebook.