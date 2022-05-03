H-E-B Issues Recall Due To Potential Metal Fragments
By Dani Medina
May 3, 2022
Two H-E-B bakery products have been voluntarily recalled due to potential metal fragments, the grocery chain announced over the weekend.
In a press release, H-E-B said it issued a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays, citing two consumer complaints.
"The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico," H-E-B said in a press release.
These products have been removed from store shelves. "As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," the Texas-based grocery chain said.
If you have recently purchased either of these items, customers are encouraged to stop eating the product and return it to the store for a full refund.
Here is more product information:
- H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies, 12 oz. (UPC Number: 4122010951)
- Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray (UPC Number: 4122048898)