H-E-B Issues Recall Due To Potential Metal Fragments

Two H-E-B bakery products have been voluntarily recalled due to potential metal fragments, the grocery chain announced over the weekend.

In a press release, H-E-B said it issued a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays, citing two consumer complaints.

"The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico," H-E-B said in a press release.

These products have been removed from store shelves. "As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," the Texas-based grocery chain said.

If you have recently purchased either of these items, customers are encouraged to stop eating the product and return it to the store for a full refund.

Here is more product information: