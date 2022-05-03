H-E-B Issues Recall Due To Potential Metal Fragments

By Dani Medina

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two H-E-B bakery products have been voluntarily recalled due to potential metal fragments, the grocery chain announced over the weekend.

In a press release, H-E-B said it issued a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays, citing two consumer complaints.

"The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico," H-E-B said in a press release.

These products have been removed from store shelves. "As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," the Texas-based grocery chain said.

If you have recently purchased either of these items, customers are encouraged to stop eating the product and return it to the store for a full refund.

Here is more product information:

  • H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies, 12 oz. (UPC Number: 4122010951)
  • Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray (UPC Number: 4122048898)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.