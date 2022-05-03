Here's The Best American Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2022

Eating tasty food. Favorite meal
Photo: Getty Images

Americans are exposed to all kinds of cuisine, from Mexican food and Italian faves to Chinese dishes. When it comes to classic American restaurants and food, it varies widely. You got pizza places, burger joints, Southern cuisine, barbecue, and all kinds of fares. To figure out which ones stand out from the rest, LoveFood found the best classic American restaurant in every state.

"From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort," writers say.

What did writers pick for the state of Washington? According to the website, that honor goes to...

The Metropolitan Grill!

Here's what they had to say about this upscale steakhouse:

"Even before Seattle made its mark on the food map, the Met, as locals call it, was an old-school institution frequented by diners with big appetites. Located in the historic Marion Building, Metropolitan Grill's top menu choices include the prawn martini, clam chowder and chateaubriand for two, normally carved tableside. Guests also praise their filet mignon and crab cakes."

You can find Metropolitan Grill at 820 2nd Ave. in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click HERE to see LoveFood's full list of amazing classic restaurants.

