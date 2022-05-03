Here's Where You Can Celebrate National Star Wars Day In Chicago

National Star Wars Day occurs annually on May 4, and pays homage to one of the most iconic films of all time. Chicago is kicking off the holiday with various themed events. On Wednesday, the city will be strewn with Star Wars themed trivia, art, outdoor showings, costume parties and more!

According to ABC7, Empirical Brewery is hosting a trivia night and encourages its patrons to dress in their best Star Wars costumes to win a prize. Here is what the brewery said about their trivia night:

"Come by Empirical Brewery, Chicago's nerdiest brewery, to celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars Trivia, hosted by "How Star Wars Is It?" podcasters, Mike & Josiah! Feel like decking out in your best Jedi attire? Great! Prizes will be given out to best dressed as well as trivia winners."

On the other side of the spectrum, the Elmhurst Public Library is holding a Star Wars Jedi Academy event that encourages participation from local children in the third, fourth and fifth grades. Here is what the library said about the event:

"Padawans, it's time to use the Force. Test your skills at our Jedi Academy. If successful you are, a Jedi you will become. For grades 3-5. Live in-person. Registration with an EPL card required."

ABC7 mentioned that residents can even join their kids in lightsaber training at Highland Park. Here is what organizers said about the training event:

"Pew Pew!! Star Wars day brings out all the Padawans, Jedis, and Rebel Alliance for a stellar afternoon! Participants will learn the lightsaber basics from a Jedi Master, create their own mini Ewok fairy house, and have an intergalactic sweet treat. Ages 6-9."