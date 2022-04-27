This is the best Ice Cream In Chicago

The most popular ice cream shop in Chicago has crazy history. The original location was visited by the Beatles and Al Capone in its early years. The current Bucktown location has kept a vintage vibe that customers cannot get enough of.

What is this famous ice-cream shop that the locals rave about?

According to a list put together by Thrillist the best ice cream shop in Chicago is Margie's Candies. Margie's is known for serving a wide array of ice cream flavors as well as making their own chocolates and fudge.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Margie's Candies:

"Founded in 1921, the original Margie’s Candies comes with tales of visitors like the Beatles and Al Capone. This Bucktown staple has maintained the old-fashioned decor and vibes, as well as a knack for serving handmade confectionery candy, chocolate, and fudge. On the ice cream side, you can go for classic scoops or make room for any of the shop’s famous banana splits. Bring a group for “the world’s largest terrapin,” a gargantuan indulgence featuring 15 scoops of French Vanilla topped with a deluge of hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, nuts, and banana before being crowned with a cookie."

