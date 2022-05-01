Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walked the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday (April 30.)

This marks the couple's red carpet debut and Pete's first time at the dinner. Kim attended the dinner previously in 2010 and 2012 while Obama was in office, per TMZ. Upwards of 2,500 guests total were expected to attend the dinner at the Washington Hilton in DC, with Trevor Noah as the host and President Biden set to make an appearance. James Corden and Billy Eichner were also expected to open the hour-long dinner with skits. The Skims founder wore a sparkling silver Balenciaga dress paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewels while Pete sported a classic black suit and sunglasses by Prada. According to Page Six, the pair sat at Disney/ABC’s table, seeing as the new Kardashians reality show is streaming on Hulu (now owned by Disney.) See more photos here.

All of the Kardashian sisters are "scheduled to go" to this year's Met Gala on Monday (May 2.) This will be the first time that all of the sisters make an appearance together at the event, as well as Kourtney and Khloe's first time. This year's theme is "Gilded Glamour" and it will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.