Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken biscuit is back — and you can get one for free!

The restaurant chain wants to thank the San Antonio community for its support by offering a breakfast freebie.

"Chick-fil-A is excited to turn up the heat this spring and offer the San Antonio community a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit. We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the biscuit as a tasty way to kick off their morning," Juan Garza, operator of Chick-fil-A Stone Oak told KENS 5.

Chick-fil-A announced the return of the beloved spicy chicken biscuit last month to over 1,100 locations across the country. To see if the spicy chicken biscuit is available at your local restaurant, click here.

How to redeem free spicy chicken biscuit

Anyone who has the Chick-fil-A app will have a reward automatically applied to their account upon logging in.

If you don't have the app yet, you'll get the reward after you create a new account.

The freebie is limited to one spicy chicken biscuit per person from May 2 to May 7. The offer is only valid at participating San Antonio-area Chick-Fil-A locations.