Low Lake Mead Levels Leads To Grim Discoveries

By Ginny Reese

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The "crippling" drought that is plaguing much of the western United States has caused water levels all across the area to lower. Fox 5 KVVU-TV reported that Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam are at the lowest water levels that they have been at in decades.

Because of the extremely low water levels, a grim discovery has been made. According to authorities, a barrel containing human remains was discovered in the lake.

The barrel was found on Sunday afternoon by boaters, and rangers with the National Park Service found that it contained human remains.

Las Vegas police say that the body has likely been deceased since the 1980s. And the worst part is that there will likely be many more grim discoveries like this in the near future.

Lt. Ray Spencer explained, "It’s going to be a very difficult case. I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains."

According to Spencer, an investigation is underway to determine when the barrel was placed in the lake.

