Shawn Mendes Gives Off Major Disney Prince Vibes At 2022 Met Gala

The stars hit the Red Carpet during the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2), and many fans couldn't help but notice Shawn Mendes' strong resemblance to a Disney prince.

Mendes stepped out on the Red Carpet dressed in Tommy Hilfiger, wearing a navy blue and maroon overcoat, collar popped, on top of a matching navy blue double-breasted suit with black turtleneck and black leather heeled boots, per People.

The look drew comparisons to a range of pop culture faves, from The Little Mermaid's Prince Eric and Beauty and the Beast's Gaston to Harry Potter and Marvel's Doctor Strange. Whatever comparisons fans noticed, the general consensus of the look was that they were "here for it."