Shawn Mendes Gives Off Major Disney Prince Vibes At 2022 Met Gala

By Sarah Tate

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The stars hit the Red Carpet during the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2), and many fans couldn't help but notice Shawn Mendes' strong resemblance to a Disney prince.

Mendes stepped out on the Red Carpet dressed in Tommy Hilfiger, wearing a navy blue and maroon overcoat, collar popped, on top of a matching navy blue double-breasted suit with black turtleneck and black leather heeled boots, per People.

The look drew comparisons to a range of pop culture faves, from The Little Mermaid's Prince Eric and Beauty and the Beast's Gaston to Harry Potter and Marvel's Doctor Strange. Whatever comparisons fans noticed, the general consensus of the look was that they were "here for it."

"Y'ALL SLEEPING ON HIM, HE ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS, HE LOOKS EXACTLY AS A DISNEY PRINCE," one fan enthusiastically wrote on Twitter, while another said he looks like he just stepped out of an episode of Bridgerton. "Shawn Mendes looking like a footman literally just helped him out of a carriage and he's coming to court somebody's daughter at a cotillion? Yes. On. Theme."

The "When You're Gone" singer shared some snaps from the night on Instagram, writing in a caption that he was "so proud to have attended the Met Gala with [Hilfiger] this year," adding that he "walked the carpet in a beautiful upcycled look."

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
