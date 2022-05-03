'Terrifying': Arizona Seeing Extreme Spikes In Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking

There have been extreme spikes of fentanyl and meth trafficking all across the country. And now, it's reaching record levels.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that because of the spikes, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is looking to hire thousands of new agents to help int he war against drugs.

Cheri Oz is the special agent in charge at the DEA Phoenix field division. Oz said, "We are the premier drug enforcement agency in the world."

The illegal drug market is always evolving, keeping DEA agents on their toes. This is the busiest the DEA has ever been in the fight against drugs. Oz explained, "This is, yes. It’s more terrifying now I think than in 25 years of law enforcement that I’ve ever seen."

So how can you become a DEA agent?

The application process is intense and should be taken seriously. The first step in the process is a physical fitness test. Phase two is a written assessment, followed by a panel interview. There will then be a polygraph, a medical, and a psychological assessment. And in the last phase, a background investigation is conducted.

Oz said, "To become a special agent, we are looking for people who want to be part of something bigger than themselves. This is about the mission and about saving lives. We are looking for people with integrity, with courage, with work ethic. Second, we are fun, we are a family, and we take care of each other."