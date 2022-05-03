This Is Arizona's Most Iconic Restaurant

When you think of an iconic restaurant, what qualifies it as "iconic?" Is it the oldest eatery? The one with the most delicious food? Or perhaps a combination of both?

Thrillist compiled a list of each state's most iconic restaurant. The website states, "To qualify for this list, a place had to have been around for 30+ years (all have been in business since at least 1980) and still be a crowd favorite. And while some of these restaurants may not have the best food or be tourist-free, they're all famous."

According to the list, the most iconic restaurant in Arizona is El Charro Cafe in Tucson. The eatery was established all the way back in 1922 and is still a crowd favorite. Thrillist explains:

"Sure, there's more than one El Charro now, but the original Downtown location is the most iconic in the state. And its enduring popularity is no fluke -- people can't seem to get enough of the legendary carne seca, marinated Angus beef you can stuff inside tacos and enchiladas. They dry it themselves, of course. Sit on the patio on those cool desert nights with a house margarita, and you're made in the shade. You can also sit out there during the day, if you want to literally be in the shade."

