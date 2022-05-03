This Is Arizona's Signature Dessert

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, I think we can all agree that sometimes you just need to have some dessert.

Desserts can say a lot about an area, with each state having its own dessert that it's known for. Some states adopted desserts that were brought in through immigration, like Connecticut's snickerdoodles, which came from England, Scotland, and Denmark. Others were created with the state's signature fruits, such as Idaho's huckleberry pie.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's signature dessert. the website states, "Knowing what a significant role dessert can play in linking taste to memory, Stacker compiled a list of signature desserts in every state, combing through regional newspapers, blogs, and homemade recipe collections."

According to the website, Arizona's signature dessert is sopaipillas. The website explains:

"Served throughout the Southwest, fry bread originated with Native Americans. Making the dessert version, sopaipillas, involves tossing the fry bread in cinnamon and sugar or drizzling it (while still warm) with honey."

