This Is Texas' Most Iconic Restaurant

When you think of an iconic restaurant, what qualifies it as "iconic?" Is it the oldest eatery? The one with the most delicious food? Or perhaps a combination of both?

Thrillist compiled a list of each state's most iconic restaurant. The website states, "To qualify for this list, a place had to have been around for 30+ years (all have been in business since at least 1980) and still be a crowd favorite. And while some of these restaurants may not have the best food or be tourist-free, they're all famous."

According to the list, the most iconic restaurant in Texas is Salt Lick in Driftwood. The eatery was established all the way back in 1967 and is still a crowd favorite. Thrillist explains:

"There are no pits that smell quite as much like Texas as the Salt Lick. Although other smokers' stars have risen higher in recent years, Salt Lick remains the state's quintessential meat pilgrimage because it's just so damn Texan. The whole experience is like the slow unfurling of a Lone Star flag, from the 30-minute journey from Austin down farm-to-ranch roads to the sprawling, wide-open ranch estate to the same circular smoking pit that's been turning out spectacular meat since 1967. There's a reason it goes through over a million pounds of brisket a year, and that reason is Texas."

Click here to check out the full list each state's most iconic restaurant.