This Is The Best Margarita In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included Mayawell as the top choice for Alabama.

"This cocktail bar specializes in tequila and mezcal so, naturally, margaritas are a big part of their repertoire," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "The house margarita, made with Casamigos blanco tequila and agave syrup is a good place to start, and the spicy and strawberry options are also favorites."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best margaritas in every state: