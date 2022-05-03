This Is The Best Margarita In Alabama
By Jason Hall
May 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included Mayawell as the top choice for Alabama.
"This cocktail bar specializes in tequila and mezcal so, naturally, margaritas are a big part of their repertoire," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "The house margarita, made with Casamigos blanco tequila and agave syrup is a good place to start, and the spicy and strawberry options are also favorites."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best margaritas in every state:
- Alabama- Mayawell (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Tequila 61 (Anchorage)
- Arizona- CRUjiente Tacos (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Local Lime (Little Rock)
- California- El Coyote (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Tamayo (Denver)
- Connecticut- Rio Salado (Mystic)
- Delaware- Del Pez Mexican Gastropub (Wilmington)
- Florida- Le Chick (Miami)
- Georgia- Zocalo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Milagros Food Co. (Paia, Maui)
- Idaho- Luna Bar at Barbacoa (Boise)
- Illinois- Mi Tocaya Antojería (Chicago)
- Indiana- Revolucion (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Mi Meixco (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Redrock Canyon Grill (Wichita and Overland Park)
- Kentucky- Las Cazuelas Mexican Cuisine (Louisville)
- Louisiana- The Velvet Cactus (New Orleans)
- Maine- Terlingua (Portland)
- Maryland- El Bufalo Taco Bar and Kitchen (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Yellow Door Taqueria (Boston)
- Michigan- Los Galances (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Pajarito (St. Paul)
- Mississippi- Babalu (Jackson)
- Missouri- Mission Taco Joint (St. Louis)
- Montana- Montana Ale Works (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Roja Grill (Omaha)
- Nevada- Viva Mercado's (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Vida Cantina (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Orale (Jersey City and Hoboken)
- New Mexico- The Shed (Santa Fe)
- New York- Empellón al Pastor (New York City)
- North Carolina- Salt and Lime Cabo Grill (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- La Carreta (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Blue Habanero (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Rev Tacos and Tequila (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Guero (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Jose Pistolas (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Xaco Taco (Providence)
- South Carolina- Mesu (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Azteca (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Rosepepper Cantina (Nashville)
- Texas- Rattlesnake Bar (Dallas)
- Utah- Red Iguana (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Taco Gordo (Burlington)
- Virginia- Coyote Grille (Fairfax)
- Washington- El Camino (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Del Sol Cantina and Grill (Lewisburg)
- Wisconsin- Café Corazón (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Hatch Taqueria and Tequila (Jackson Hole)