This Is The Best Margarita In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
May 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Mystic restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included Rio Salado as the top choice for Connecticut.
"One of the many must-visit spots in Mystic, Rio Salado is cozy and fun, with atmosphere to spare," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Locals swear by the house margarita."
