This Is The Best Margarita In Connecticut

A Mystic restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included Rio Salado as the top choice for Connecticut.

"One of the many must-visit spots in Mystic, Rio Salado is cozy and fun, with atmosphere to spare," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Locals swear by the house margarita."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best margaritas in every state: