This Is The Best Margarita In Maryland
By Jason Hall
May 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Maryland.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included El Bufalo Taco Bar and Kitchen as the top choice for Maryland.
"When a restaurant has a dedicated spot for margaritas on the menu, you know they've upped the game," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Flavors to please every palate include strawberry, coconut, cucumber basil, sweet heat, and the "Fizzy Bellini Marg" topped with Champagne."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best margaritas in every state:
- Alabama- Mayawell (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Tequila 61 (Anchorage)
- Arizona- CRUjiente Tacos (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Local Lime (Little Rock)
- California- El Coyote (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Tamayo (Denver)
- Connecticut- Rio Salado (Mystic)
- Delaware- Del Pez Mexican Gastropub (Wilmington)
- Florida- Le Chick (Miami)
- Georgia- Zocalo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Milagros Food Co. (Paia, Maui)
- Idaho- Luna Bar at Barbacoa (Boise)
- Illinois- Mi Tocaya Antojería (Chicago)
- Indiana- Revolucion (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Mi Meixco (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Redrock Canyon Grill (Wichita and Overland Park)
- Kentucky- Las Cazuelas Mexican Cuisine (Louisville)
- Louisiana- The Velvet Cactus (New Orleans)
- Maine- Terlingua (Portland)
- Maryland- El Bufalo Taco Bar and Kitchen (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Yellow Door Taqueria (Boston)
- Michigan- Los Galances (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Pajarito (St. Paul)
- Mississippi- Babalu (Jackson)
- Missouri- Mission Taco Joint (St. Louis)
- Montana- Montana Ale Works (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Roja Grill (Omaha)
- Nevada- Viva Mercado's (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Vida Cantina (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Orale (Jersey City and Hoboken)
- New Mexico- The Shed (Santa Fe)
- New York- Empellón al Pastor (New York City)
- North Carolina- Salt and Lime Cabo Grill (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- La Carreta (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Blue Habanero (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Rev Tacos and Tequila (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Guero (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Jose Pistolas (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Xaco Taco (Providence)
- South Carolina- Mesu (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Azteca (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Rosepepper Cantina (Nashville)
- Texas- Rattlesnake Bar (Dallas)
- Utah- Red Iguana (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Taco Gordo (Burlington)
- Virginia- Coyote Grille (Fairfax)
- Washington- El Camino (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Del Sol Cantina and Grill (Lewisburg)
- Wisconsin- Café Corazón (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Hatch Taqueria and Tequila (Jackson Hole)