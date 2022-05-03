This Is The Best Margarita In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included El Bufalo Taco Bar and Kitchen as the top choice for Maryland.

"When a restaurant has a dedicated spot for margaritas on the menu, you know they've upped the game," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Flavors to please every palate include strawberry, coconut, cucumber basil, sweet heat, and the "Fizzy Bellini Marg" topped with Champagne."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best margaritas in every state: