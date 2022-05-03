This Is The Best Margarita In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best margarita in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best margarita in each state, which included Jose Pistolas as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Head to any of the three Pistola locations in Philly for excellent margaritas that locals love," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Try the standard, fruit versions and the spicy El Diablo."

