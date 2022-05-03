Uninhabitable Seattle-Area Home Selling For Nearly $200,000

An uninhabitable home on sale in the Seattle area recently got marked down on Zillow.

For $199,950, you could own a 2,064-square-foot home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in Everett, Washington, according to the listing. Two attached garages also come with the shabby-looking home, though it's hard to see in the photo gallery. The images also show the house literally on the edge of what remains of a landslide and a destroyed neighboring house.

Here's what realtors had to say about the house:

"Daylight RAMBLER w/views of the valley, MOUNTAINS, and sunrises. Bring this shy 2000 sqft home back to it's original charm. Fabulous floorplan w/2 beds up and one additional down + FAMILY ROOM. Seller is in process of finalizing retaining wall permit with Snohomish County. Home is currently not habitable due to landslide. Geotech engineer recommends installing a Soldier wall to stabilize the home and land for renovation. Sold As-Is."

The house originally went on the market for $250,000, according to Zillow. After a couple of weeks, the price dropped to under $200,000 by Sunday (May 1). If you're interested in purchasing the home, you would have to pay $1,136 per month, the website says.

