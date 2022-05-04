Atlanta Phone Scammer Pretends To Be A Police Officer

This is not the first time that police in DeKalb County have had to warn residents of a phone scam sweeping the city.

According to FOX5, there are phone scammers calling innocent citizens pretending to be a sheriff asking for money. The DeKalb County Sheriffs Office shared that many have already called to report that they have been scammed.

The scammers first call the unsuspecting victims to let them know that there is a warrant out for their arrest due to skipping jury duty. Then, they tell their victims that they can pay a fee to avoid being arrested. The fee is requested through a pre-paid card.

FOX5 noted that some scammers are brave enough to have victims meet them in the parking lot of the sheriffs office to exchange the cards and steal their money.

Police Chief Randy Akies told FOX5 what people should do if they find themselves in this situation:

"You are being targeted by a criminal. Just hang up. Do not engage in conversation with the caller and please do not give them any personal or financial information such as social security card or bank account numbers."

He proceeded to detail that a real sheriffs office would never ask for money. If you receive a call like this, you should call the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office to report it.