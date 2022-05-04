Billie Eilish Will Livestream Her First European Concert

Billie Eilish is making a "special kind of European debut" this summer. The singer will team up with her brother and main collaborator Finneas to live stream a stripped-back concert on June 1, according to NME. The concert will take place at the Deutsche Telekom headquarters in Germany.

“Performing is such a special thing for me, and to be able to reconnect with my fans back in Europe after so long, is huge,” said Eilish. The Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom AG, Ulrich Klenke added "In collaborating with Billie we have been given the opportunity to create an evening of optimism with one of the most inspiring talents of our generation."