BTS Officially Announce New Album 'Proof'

News of the album was first revealed at their Las Vegas concert in April. As they performed their final song "Permission to Dance" at Allegiant Stadium, the words "WE ARE BULLETPROOF" and "2022.06.10" appeared on the screen. BTS' agency then posted a montage video to Twitter teasing that something special was coming on June 10. "Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you," their label wrote in a statement.