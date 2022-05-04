BTS Officially Announce New Album 'Proof'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's official! BTS is returning with a new album called Proof! BigHit Music unveiled a short logo trailer for the album with the tagline "We Are Bullet Proof." The album will be released on Friday, June 10, 2022.

News of the album was first revealed at their Las Vegas concert in April. As they performed their final song "Permission to Dance" at Allegiant Stadium, the words "WE ARE BULLETPROOF" and "2022.06.10" appeared on the screen. BTS' agency then posted a montage video to Twitter teasing that something special was coming on June 10. "Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you," their label wrote in a statement.

BTS hasn't released a new album since Be in November 2020 but they've stayed at the top of the charts with hits like "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and a collab with Coldplay, "My Universe." The group is also expected to collaborate with Snoop Dogg. Last month, the rapper confirmed that he had already completed his part of the song. "You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in," he said in an interview.

BTS
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.