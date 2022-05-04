Charlotte Bakery Celebrates 'Star Wars Day' With Tasty Tribute
By Sarah Tate
May 4, 2022
A Charlotte bakery is serving up a sweet deal just in time for Star Wars Day. The unofficial spacey holiday falls each year on May 4, also called May the Fourth to reference the iconic Star Wars phrase "May the Force be with you," used to wish good luck on someone.
Pepperbox Doughnuts took to Instagram Tuesday (May 3) to let sweet-toothed Charlotte residents know about the "out of this world" offering. The bakery showed off the unique creations inspired by one of the biggest film franchises of all time, including blue milk and Jawa and Maul-ted Cherry donuts, that are available all day, per WCNC.
"✨💙May the Fourth Be With You 💙✨," the shop captioned the photos, including one that edited the Jawa donut next to the sandcrawler seen in the films.
The Jawa donuts, shaped like the little hooded creatures with striking eyes, are made with Mexican chocolate, black onix and mango dots for the eyes. The Maul-ted Cherry, modeled after Darth Maul, is also vegan with strawberry icing and black onix drizzle. The Blue Milk is a butterfly pea flower an lavender syrup with oat milk.
Pepperbox Doughnuts has two locations around Charlotte: South End and NoDa. Find your nearest location by visiting the website.