Chicago Ranks Among 10 Best Places To Order A Pizza In America

The deep-dish capital of the country certainly does not disappoint. Hundreds of pizza joints are sprinkled throughout the Windy City, each boasting their own twist on the classic deep-dish that locals take pride in.

Food & Wine ranked the top 10 places to buy pizza in America, and it comes as no surprise that Illinois ranked high on the list due to the iconic Chicago-style deep-dish. Originally called "pan pizza," the specific style gained popularity in the 1960's and there was no going back.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about Chicago's pizza scene:

"People eat a great deal of pizza here, and you can ask anybody who's tried—one is only able to indulge in so much deep-dish at a time. Most pizzerias in the region, in fact, sell the absolute opposite—the thinnest of the thin-crust, always square-cut, like so much other pizza throughout the Midwest. A hungry person could down an entire round by themselves. You'll find great versions at Pat's Pizza, serving Lincoln Park for the better part of a century, at Marie's Pizza and Liquors in Mayfair, since 1940, where you will find strolling musicians on the weekends, at least in normal times."

For more information visit HERE.