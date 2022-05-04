Here's When You Can Expect New Music From Måneskin

Måneskin fans rejoice. The band shared an exciting update today (May 4) regarding new music.

The Italian rockers revealed on their social media that they have a new single on the way called "SUPERMODEL" set to release on May 13th. Alongside the announcement was the cover art for the new track, showing a person almost baring it all while floating face down in the water. Prior to the official announcement, the band shared video clips teasing the cover art with cryptic captions that could possibly be lyrics. "See it floating towards you" and "Working around the clock," they read. The new single will be the follow-up to last year's smash hit "MAMMAMIA."

See the announcement post below.