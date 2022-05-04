Here's When You Can Expect New Music From Måneskin
By Yashira C.
May 5, 2022
Måneskin fans rejoice. The band shared an exciting update today (May 4) regarding new music.
The Italian rockers revealed on their social media that they have a new single on the way called "SUPERMODEL" set to release on May 13th. Alongside the announcement was the cover art for the new track, showing a person almost baring it all while floating face down in the water. Prior to the official announcement, the band shared video clips teasing the cover art with cryptic captions that could possibly be lyrics. "See it floating towards you" and "Working around the clock," they read. The new single will be the follow-up to last year's smash hit "MAMMAMIA."
See the announcement post below.
SUPERMODEL— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) May 4, 2022
New single. Out on May 13th. Pre-save it now: https://t.co/CCNLbS2hS7. pic.twitter.com/jdo8e7CHht
Måneskin recently announced their first North American tour as part of the Loud Kids World Tour. It will kick off with a Halloween performance in Seattle and end in Las Vegas on December 16. The group wrote in their announcement, "We're so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our LOUD KIDS tour just got sooooo much louder, worldwide - and will now see our very first headline tour in North America."
"We really want to thank you for being so understanding during this long period as we got this in place. We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this announcement, and we feel very grateful towards all our beloved fans for your love, support and understanding. We missed you and we missed performing, and we can not wait to play for you all again!" they added.