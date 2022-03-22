Måneskin Lists All The Things They 'Wanna Be' In Dynamic Performance

Italian rockers Måneskin took the stage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 22).

The group got the crowd on their feet for a rocking performance of their mega hit "Beggin,'" beginning with a brilliantly back-lit stage while lead singer Damiano David begged fans to "put your loving hand out." They then moved on to their newest track, "I Wanna Be Your Slave," listing all the things they want to be, from a good boy and gangster to a teacher and a preacher.

Måneskin's dynamic performance wasn't the only thing fans had to look forward to during the night. The group was also up for several awards, including Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel, Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel and TikTok Bop of the Year, which is a socially voted category.

Since winning the major music competition Eurovision in 2021, the rock group has taken the world by storm with performances at the American Music Awards and Saturday Night Live. They spoke with the Los Angeles Times about their meteoric rise.

"The fact that there's a band in the top of the charts playing just three instruments, it's something that hasn't happened for so long," said bassist Victoria De Angelis. "But we didn't expect it to happen in such a short amount of time."

Earlier this week, they announced their first North American tour as part of the Loud Kids World Tour, kicking off with a Halloween performance in Seattle and ending up in Las Vegas December 16.

"We're so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our LOUD KIDS tour just got sooooo much louder, worldwide – and will now see our very first headline tour in North America."