Linkin Park Gives Special Update For Fans

While there's no say on what exactly the monthly updates will look like, fans of Linkin Park are sure to enjoy hearing from their favorite band on a regular basis. The band has been on hiatus since the death of their frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. They concluded the note with "There's no concrete plan, but that's what we like about it. Until then..." In the meantime, fans can sign up for the special Notes From The Band updates by clicking here.

Last month, Mike told fans during a Twitch livestream that the band had no plans for new music, albums, or live shows. "I'm just gonna say that much for now," he continued. "I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we're, like, 'No, no, no, no. Don't start up the hype train.' You're gonna disappoint yourself. Don't do that."

October 2017 marks Linkin Park's last public performance together when the surviving members staged a tribute concert for Chester.