Meth-Contaminated House Sells For Over $500K In Utah

A Utah buyer had no qualms about purchasing a house, known to be contaminated with meth, for nearly $600,000.

According to KUTV, the house in the Canyon Rim Millcreek neighborhood has three bedrooms, one bathroom and is listed at 1,468 square feet. Homes in this zip code have a median sale price of $805,000, but this house was listed at $575,000.

"This area seems to be a really popular area for investors to do quick turnovers with homes," April Davis, who lives next door to the property, told KUTV. "A lot of what makes this area appealing is the location because it's so close to the Wasatch mountains."

The house tested positive for meth with a bid to remediate at a cost of $4,500, according to the listing. The home sale is closing Monday and the buyer agreed to pay for the remediation.

Shane Woodworth, the owner of Crime Scene Cleaners, a company that cleans up meth-contaminated houses, opened up about what exactly it means for a buyer to remediate a meth-contaminated house.

"It does shock people to know there's meth in their neighborhood, for sure. A lot of what we see are just lower levels from people using and not necessarily manufacturing," Woodworth said. "A lot of people live in them and are just fine but there's a small percentage of people that really do get very sick form these contaminated homes and living there."

Woodworth added that on average it takes a couple of weeks to remediate.