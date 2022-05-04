NFL Announces Matchup For First Ever Regular-Season Game In Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's first ever regular-season game held in Germany.

The league announced the historic matchup will take place at Allainz Arena, the home of FC Bayern Munich, on November 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time) as part of its full slate for its 2022 International Series on Wednesday (May 4).

The NFL also announced the three games scheduled to take place in London next seasons will include the following matchups:

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Oct. 2)

Green Bay packers vs. New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Oct. 9)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium (Oct. 30).

Additionally, a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on November 21, marking the fourth time the NFL has held a game at the historic Mexico City stadium.

Three previous matchups at Estadio Azteca have included the then-Oakland Raiders defeating the Houston Texans, 27-20, in 2016; the New England Patriots beating the Raiders, 33-8, in 2017; and the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17, in 2019.

The Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams were initially scheduled to play in Mexico City during the 2019 season, however, poor field conditions forced the game to be moved to Los Angeles.

The Buccaneers will look to earn their first victory outside the United States after going 0-3 in previous London games, which included a 35-7 loss to the New England Patriots in 2009; a 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears in 2011; and a 37-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

The Seahawks have won both of their two previous international matchups, which included a 50-17 win against the Buffalo Bills in Toronto in 2012 and a 27-3 victory against the Raiders in London in 2018.

Seattle has a German-born player in linebacker Aaron Donkor, who joined the franchise as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program last year and spent the 2021 season on the Seahawks' practice squad, who the team received another roster exemption for this week.

The NFL is scheduled to hold four games in Germany during the next four seasons, which will include another game in Munich, as well as two more in Frankfurt.