North Carolina Woman Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Bread Machine

A woman was killed in a tragic accident at a North Carolina market after getting trapped inside a bread machine.

Tragedy struck Azteca Market in Selma on Tuesday (May 3) when a worker became trapped in an industrial bread machine for nearly an hour and a half, per WRAL. The woman, whom authorities have identified as 44-year-old Vicky Lopez, was eventually freed from the machine and transported by Duke University Hospital by helicopter for treatment. However, a family friend reported to the outlet that Lopez died from her injuries Tuesday evening.

According to the family friend, Lopez was initially going to undergo surgery in an attempt to save her arm, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.

As of Wednesday, it is unclear what exactly led to the tragic accident; however Selma Fire Chief Phillip McDaniel said the machine in question appeared to have still been powered on as Lopez attempted to clean it. Rescuers required "small tools" to finally free Lopez from the machine as part of the "tedious rescue."

Following the accident, representatives with the North Carolina Occupational Safety an Health Division arrived at the scene as part of a standard procedure they follow after any serious injury occurs in a place of work.