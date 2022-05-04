Popular Taquito Restaurant Making Its Way to Arizona

A popular California-based taquito restaurant is making its way to Arizona, and it looks delicious! ABC 15 reported that Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is expanding to Arizona with around 30 new locations.

The first couple of locations will be in Goodyear at 15570 W McDowell Road and in Scottsdale at the southeast corner of 90th Street and Horseshoe Road. Both of the new restaurants will have indoor dining and a drive-thru. Each location is expected to be around 1,800 square feet, and they should be open by the end of the year.

The restaurant served up some seriously delicious taquitos with chicken, beef, potatoes, cheese, and avocado. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu.