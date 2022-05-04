Popular Taquito Restaurant Making Its Way to Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A popular California-based taquito restaurant is making its way to Arizona, and it looks delicious! ABC 15 reported that Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is expanding to Arizona with around 30 new locations.

The first couple of locations will be in Goodyear at 15570 W McDowell Road and in Scottsdale at the southeast corner of 90th Street and Horseshoe Road. Both of the new restaurants will have indoor dining and a drive-thru. Each location is expected to be around 1,800 square feet, and they should be open by the end of the year.

The restaurant served up some seriously delicious taquitos with chicken, beef, potatoes, cheese, and avocado. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu.

Restaurant officials say that they have been eyeing the Phoenix area for an expansion of its corporate presence for quite some time. They've even thought about moving their headquarters to the Scottsdale area. Chris Wyland, vice president of franchise development for Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, told the Business Journal:

"Our brand, what we found is it really transcends age groups and demographics. A lot of brands are very millennial-focused. Wherever it might be, if you sit in our restaurant long enough, we really appeal to a mass of people, so when we started looking at the Phoenix market, it fit really well. Phoenix in general is a great market in that we can actually go and find land and build from that ground up ... it's hard to do that in Southern California, it's really expensive and there's not a lot of land left."
