Selena Gomez Jokes That She's 'Totally Fine' Being Single
By Yashira C.
May 4, 2022
Selena Gomez shared a hilarious video to TikTok yesterday (May 3) poking fun at her relationship status.
The video shows the "Lose You To Love Me" singer lip-syncing the words to an audio clip that says, "No I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single. It's a real thing. It's fine." She then pans the camera over and zooms in on two couples being affectionate with each other, while she sits alone. Fans had many suggestions for eligible bachelors in the comments. "Chris Evans says hi," wrote one fan. "selena dylan o'brien is right there," wrote another. They also hyped the Only Murders In The Building actress up, "because no man deserves you period your too good for them."
Watch the video below.
Gomez recently launched a new mental health campaign called "Your Words Matter." The campaign aims to “educate on the power of your words when talking about mental health” and is a partnership between Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty and Mental Health First Aid. The singer wrote in the caption of her announcement on Instagram, "Join @RareBeauty for Mental Health Awareness Month as we share resources and bring awareness to the power of your words all month long on IG and RareBeauty.com/RareImpact. Together we can break the stigma.”