Selena Gomez Jokes That She's 'Totally Fine' Being Single

Selena Gomez shared a hilarious video to TikTok yesterday (May 3) poking fun at her relationship status.

The video shows the "Lose You To Love Me" singer lip-syncing the words to an audio clip that says, "No I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single. It's a real thing. It's fine." She then pans the camera over and zooms in on two couples being affectionate with each other, while she sits alone. Fans had many suggestions for eligible bachelors in the comments. "Chris Evans says hi," wrote one fan. "selena dylan o'brien is right there," wrote another. They also hyped the Only Murders In The Building actress up, "because no man deserves you period your too good for them."

Watch the video below.