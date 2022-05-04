This Is The Best Gas Station Food In Arizona

Whether you're looking for a quick roadie snack or even a full meal — a gas station is likely to have you covered. The real question is... where can you find the best gas station food?

Mashed compiled a list of the best gas station food in every state. Here's what they said about the list:

From down-home cooking and freshly-made local faves to straight-up five-star dining, there are plenty of surprises waiting just beyond the pump. If you've never thought you could eat a good, hearty meal while filling your tank and checking your tires, you're in for a real treat. These top gas station foods defy conventional wisdom in absolutely delicious ways.

In Arizona, the best gas station food is the Pepperoni Pizza at Brooklyn New York Pizza & Wings. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

If you want to blow any New Yorker's mind, tell them that some of the best New York-style pie comes from Arizona and that you can only find it at a humble Mesa gas station. Brooklyn New York Pizza & Wings is the ultimate hidden gem. It's an unassuming little pizzeria tucked inside of a Mesa fill-up station, but its thin-crust pizza is anything but run-of-the-mill. So if your impression of gas station pizza is doughy, underdone squares of bland pie, you need to head down to the Grand Canyon State for a slice at Brooklyn New York Pizza & Wings. Although it serves up fantastic versions of classics like cheese and pepperoni, you can also find specialty pies on the menu or customize your pizza with dozens of different toppings. You can even toss on some pineapple if you would like. We won't tell.

