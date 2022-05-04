This Is The Best Pizza Place In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

May 4, 2022

Family taking slices of pizza from pizza box, elevated view
Photo: Getty Images

Pizza is good for the soul. The best place to order a pizza in Minnesota has their very own special recipe pizza that keeps locals coming back for seconds and thirds. With toppings ranging from hamburger to green olives, this Willmar pizzeria surely has something to satisfy the whole family.

According to Explore Minnesota, the best place to enjoy a pizza in the entire state is at Jake's Pizza. Jake's has been serving the residents of Willmar since 1972. Their famous pizza features a thin crust pie cut into squares and topped to the nines, similar to a Detroit-style pizza. Jake's tastes just as authentic as it looks from the outside. The small restaurant boasts a humble exterior, but there is nothing humble about the flavor that they pack into their pizzas.

Here is what Explore Minnesota said about Jake's Pizza:

"Located in downtown Willmar, Jake’s Pizza has been making pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more since 1972. Jake’s pizza is thin, crispy and cut square. Order the Jake’s Special, topped with sausage, pepperoni and green olives, or the Willmar Special, with hamburger, mushrooms and onions. Get your daily dose of veggies at the salad bar or indulge in a side of mozzarella cheese toast."

For more information visit HERE.

