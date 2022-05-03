This Is The Best Pizza Place In Ohio

Wether it be cheese, pepperoni, sausage or pineapple, this Ohio pizza joint is known for being no-frills and all toppings. What it lacks in aesthetic, it more than makes up for in quality menu items for customers.

According to OnlyInYourState, the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in Ohio is Leaning Tower of Pizza located in Mansfield. Leaning Tower of Pizza resides on Lexington Avenue among other small, colorful buildings. There is a giant plaque on the outside of the front door that tells the story of how the restaurant came to be. The inside is filled with eclectic, quirky decor, but what keeps locals coming back for more is the classic Italian staples that are served.

Here is What OnlyInYourState had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in Ohio:

"You might be familiar with the abundance of pizza parlors in Mansfield, Ohio—but you should know which pizza joint started it all. Driving down Lexington Avenue, you’ll spot a colorful mural, drawing attention to an otherwise unnoticeable hole-in-the-wall that locals and visitors alike have come to love. Leaning Tower of Pizza in Ohio is hiding some of the state’s best eats and you’ll want to visit as soon as possible."

For more information visit HERE.