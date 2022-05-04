This Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In Texas

Life can get pretty stressful sometimes, and some good old fashioned comfort foods can usually do the trick. And I'm not talking healthy food either- think pancakes, fried chicken, and hamburgers.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve each state's best American comfort food. The website says, "From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort."

According to the list, the restaurant serving the best American comfort food in Texas is West Texas Chophouse in El Paso. The website explains:

"The place to go for incredible steaks, sides and service in El Paso is West Texas Chophouse. From the filet mignon to the tomahawk and rib-eye, the steaks are seared perfectly, juicy and full of flavour, and are served with a baked potato topped with chives, butter and sour cream. If there's something other than steak on your mind, opt for beef short rib, grilled chicken or chipotle alfredo. There's a good selection of burgers and sandwiches too, while those with a sweet tooth will appreciate the Oreo cheesecake and the chocolate mud cake on the dessert menu."

Click here to check out the full list of restaurants that serve each state's best American comfort food.