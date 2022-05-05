Fire Restrictions In Place Across Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fire restrictions are now in place for several national forests across Arizona, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. This comes after several wildfires have already burned portions of the state this year.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, stage 1 fire restrictions are in place for the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab, and Tonto National Forests. There are also restrictions on the Williams and Tusayan districts of the Kaibab National Forest.

In addition to the national forests, a stage 1 restriction will be in place for the city of Flagstaff.

The restrictions prohibit campfires outside of developed campsites or picnic areas, and smoking is prohibited outside of vehicles. Fireworks and target shooting are also prohibited in national forests.

Anyone who chooses to violate these restrictions could see hefty fines or jail time.

Officials explain, "Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions."

Click here for more information on the restrictions.

