$20K Reward Offered In Case Of Harassed Dolphin On Texas Beach

Last month, a dolphin died after it was reportedly harassed by beachgoers in Texas.

Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information regarding the people responsible in the tragic incident on Quintana Beach in Brazoria County, according to KENS 5.

Photos of beachgoers crowding around the dolphin surfaced on social media. According to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, beachgoers pushed the dolphin back to sea where they tried to swim with and ride it.

An autopsy confirmed the dolphin later died from drowning, according to KENS 5.

"This type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them, and is illegal - punishable by fines and jail time if convicted," TMMSN said. To mirror the sentiment, NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement wants those responsible for the dolphin's death to be held accountable.

The NOAA said the $20,000 reward is for information leading to one or all of the following: successful identification, successful prosecution for the person(s) responsible and an arrest, conviction or civil penalty assessment.