Five Mental Health Podcasts You Should Consider Listening To

By John Popham

May 6, 2022

Green ribbon, hearts, pinned to clothesline--Awareness month: Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; mental health
Photo: Getty Images

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, here are five podcasts geared towards mental healing and well-being.

From therapists to country music stars, check out our top picks for healthy mental living!

1. Therapy for Black Girls

The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible version of ourselves. Dr. Bradford has released nearly 260 sessions so far with episode lengths ranging from a half hour to under 90 minutes long.

2. Checking In with Michelle Williams

On Checking In, singer Michelle Williams and her friends let it all out as they reveal their intimate experiences with depression, anxiety, and their mental health journeys. Hosted by Williams, these celebrity interviews will also offer skills on how to manage mental health hardships and even offer coping strategies for emotional well-being.

3. Wholly Human with LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes first shot to superstardom as a teenager. In the decades since, she has continued to use her powerful voice as an acclaimed singer, actor, and author. With Wholly Human she turns her attention and intention to helping others overcome the fragmentation that keeps us from feeling completer and more connected in today’s world.

4. Stay Calm with Bob Roth

Each Monday through Thursday morning, host and meditation teacher Bob Roth shares bite-sized talks designed to bring you one step closer to finding peace in your life. From sharing personal stories about the power of meditation, to teaching simple tips about living well. Whether you want to master meditation or just want to find a moment of peace during these turbulent times, tune in, get comfortable, and let Roth guide you to a calmer you. All you need is a few minutes and an open mind.

5. Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner

Dominant Stories is a conversation series that reclaims and rewrites the stories we have been told about our bodies, our beauty, our creativity, and our identities. For example, does your inner monologue sound like: “I’m not good enough, pretty enough or thin enough?” How about: “I can’t do that” or “I’m not worthy?” These are what cultural expert and host Jess Weiner calls our Dominant Stories, the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves, whether they are true or not. This show stems from Weiner’s personal and professional mission to help people challenge the external and internal voices that are holding them back from living the life they desire and deserve.

For additional resources on mental health, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness website. For resources on suicide prevention, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline through their website or by calling 1-800-273-8255.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered. Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey and dozens of others.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.