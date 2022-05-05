Five Mental Health Podcasts You Should Consider Listening To

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, here are five podcasts geared towards mental healing and well-being.

From therapists to country music stars, check out our top picks for healthy mental living!

1. Therapy for Black Girls

The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible version of ourselves. Dr. Bradford has released nearly 260 sessions so far with episode lengths ranging from a half hour to under 90 minutes long.