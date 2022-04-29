Harry Styles Reveals 'Harry's House' Album Tracklist

Fans were excited to see the song "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking" after he performed them live for the first time on his first night at Coachella on April 15th. Harry's House is the follow-up to Styles' 2019 album Fine Line. The lead single "As It Was" dropped on April 1 and the album is scheduled to drop on May 20.

Styles made his debut appearance at Coachella with two headline sets where he reportedly drew a crowd of over 100,000 people. During his sets, he brought out Shania Twain to perform Man! Feel Like a Woman and Lizzo to help him sing his breakout hit with One Direction What Makes You Beautiful.