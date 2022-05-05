Husband Surprises Wife With $50,000 Lottery Ticket In Missouri

Could you imagine coming home from a trip to find out that your spouse won $50,000?

A Missouri man, whose name has not been released to the public, purchased a "Millionaire Blowout" scratch-off ticket for $50 at Clinton Everyday Mart off of Second Street and won big. According to the Missouri Lottery, the man's wife was out of town and he was feeling a little down-in-the-dumps, so he purchased a ticket in hopes of "changing his luck."

When the man found out that he had won $50,000, he did not tell his wife. Instead, he waited until she returned home from the trip, and told her on the way to claim the money.

"When I saw the paperwork I said, 'Oh babe, you won $1,000!' And he goes, 'Yeah,' and then I realized 'Oh my God, you won $50,000!' and he grinned real big and said, 'No, we won $50,000,'" the woman explained to the Missouri Lottery.

The pair shared that they plan to do something fun with their winnings. They are going to buy a pontoon and plan a trip to Jamaica! They are two of many Henry County residents who have benefited from purchasing scratch-off tickets in the last year, with winnings totaling over $3 million.