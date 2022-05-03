North Carolina Man Wins First $5 Million Prize In New Lottery Game

A man in North Carolina is now a multi-millionaire thanks to winning a massive prize in a new lottery game.

Mario Delgado, of Winterville, recently tried his luck in the new 200X The Cash game, which debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million. He purchased the $30 scratch-off ticket from the Speedway on North Memorial Drive in Greenville and quickly discovered he won $5 million, becoming the first in the state to win the new game's top prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

The Pitt County man claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (April 29) where he could choose to either receive the massive win as an annuity of $250,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $3 million. In the end, he chose the latter and brought home a whopping $2,130,309.

He didn't reveal what he plans to do with his winnings but given that he is now $2.1 million richer, the options are pretty much endless.

According to lottery officials, five $5 million top prizes have yet to be claimed and remain in play, as do 15 prizes of $100,000.