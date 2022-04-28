It Was Love At First Lottery: Minnesota Couple Win $66 Million

Their first date in 1990 was spent eating pizza and scratching off lottery tickets, and now this unidentified couple are Minnesota's very first Mega Millions Jackpot winners. According to UPI, the winning lottery ticket was worth $110 million and the couple chose to receive the $66.9 million cash option before tax withholdings.

They continued to play similar lottery numbers throughout the years with no prevail, until now. After waking up from a nap and missing the drawing on Wednesday night, the woman checked the numbers for herself and immediately texted her husband to come up from the basement.

“I texted him, ‘Come up here right now, I’m not even kidding,’" she told the Minnesota Lottery. After finding out that they had won the money, it was hard to work the next day.

“I got about five minutes of work done,” the women explained.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Holiday Stationstores off of Xkimo Street in Ramsey. The store earned $50,000 just for selling the winning ticket to the couple.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 and a Mega Ball of 17. The couple immediately began planning for retirement and said that they will travel and purchase a new house with their winnings.