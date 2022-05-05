Taylor Swift Teases 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' In New Trailer

By Sarah Tate

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift is releasing another re-recorded track from 1989.

On Thursday (May 5), she teased a snippet "This Love (Taylor's Version)," which drops at midnight, per People. The song appears in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based off a series of young adult romance novels of the same name by author Jenny Han, who also wrote the To All The Boys I've Loved Before series. The coming-of-age show follows a love triangle between a girl and two brothers over the course of a summer, according to its IMDB synopsis.

Swift shared a trailer for the series, which premieres June 17, on her Instagram to express how much the re-recording track means to her.

"Thank you [Jenny Han] for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for [the film]," she captioned the clip. "I've always been so proud of this song and I'm very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events."

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" drops at midnight Friday (May 6). Check out the trailer below to get the first listen of the new track.

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" is the second re-recorded track from her 2014 hit album 1989, following the release of "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" last year. In addition to the song tease, she also dropped some new 1989- and Speak Now-themed merch, People reports, leading fans to speculate her next "Taylor's Version" album is one of the two.

Taylor Swift
