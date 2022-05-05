Taylor Swift Teases 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' In New Trailer

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift is releasing another re-recorded track from 1989.

On Thursday (May 5), she teased a snippet "This Love (Taylor's Version)," which drops at midnight, per People. The song appears in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based off a series of young adult romance novels of the same name by author Jenny Han, who also wrote the To All The Boys I've Loved Before series. The coming-of-age show follows a love triangle between a girl and two brothers over the course of a summer, according to its IMDB synopsis.

Swift shared a trailer for the series, which premieres June 17, on her Instagram to express how much the re-recording track means to her.

"Thank you [Jenny Han] for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for [the film]," she captioned the clip. "I've always been so proud of this song and I'm very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events."

"This Love (Taylor's Version)" drops at midnight Friday (May 6). Check out the trailer below to get the first listen of the new track.