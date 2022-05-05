Texas Woman Allegedly Robs Several People Then Tries To Carjack Someone

A woman has been detained after allegedly robbing several people and attempting to carjack another on the west Side of San Antonio, reported KSAT.

According to police, they received a call sometime around 8 a.m. on Thursday of reports that a woman was waving a gun, threatening people, and demanding money. This was taking place near the 100 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway.

A witness says that the woman then tried to steal her car that was just outside the convenience store, but police were able to pull up and block her in before that could happen.

The woman was detained by officers and placed in the back of a patrol car, where she began kicking and cursing. She was evaluated by paramedics, and police are trying to determine if she was under the influence.

Officers are investigating to determine how many victims there were and what was stolen, if anything. She is expected to face several robbery charges.