These Are The Best Places To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Atlanta

Did someone say $5 margaritas?

Cinco De Mayo has finally arrived, and Atlantans sure know how to celebrate! The city offers no shortage of events and deals as the fiesta begins. According to CBS46, some restaurants are hosing bottomless taco bars, live music, drink deals, and dancing to draw locals into the festivities. Most events start during the day and continue throughout the evening.

The Eclipse Di Luna in Dunwoody is putting on their 17th annual Cinco De Mayo Mayor Bash. Locals are offered food and drink specials as well as live entertainment provided by the venue.

Here is what CBS46 had to say about the other popular Cinco De Mayo themed events happening in Atlanta today:

"Embr Lounge is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party with day and night parties, hookah, DJs, slushies, $5 margaritas and more. Best End Brewing Company is offering a bottomless taco bar for Cinco de Mayo. There will also be nachos, margaritas and more. Live! at The Battery Atlanta is celebrating Cinco de Mayor with friends from Don Julio and Topo Chico. There will be live music, themed dancers, food and drink specials."

For more information regarding Cinco De Mayo celebrations in Atlanta visit HERE.