Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With These Exclusive Chicago Deals

It is officially time to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, and what better way to ring in the festivities than half-priced food and drink deals! There are many Windy City locations participating by offering half-priced drinks, build-your-own margarita bars, discounted salsa stations, and more.

According to Urban Matter, there are many restaurants running "Cinco specials" that you should know about. The Old Town Pour House located off of North Wells Street is kicking off the holiday with a $20 food and drink ticket that includes a chips and salsa station.

Here is what the restaurant had to say about their Cinco De Mayo celebration:

"Come drink, eat, and dance as Old Town Pour House partners up with Chicago Sports and Social for a festive Cinco de Mayo celebration! From 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., guests will enjoy delicious food and drink specials, along with live DJ entertainment and “Mexican Bingo” (more commonly known as Lotería.) Tickets are $20 and include two drinks (drinks over $15 not included), a chips and salsa station, plus access to the DJ and bingo."

Other downtown locations with similar events and deals include Hopsmith, Tuman's Tap & Grill, Time Out Market and more!

For a list of locations and specific Cinco De Mayo deals click HERE.