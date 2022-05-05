This Chicago Restaurant Is One Of The Best Mexican Restaurants In America

By Logan DeLoye

May 5, 2022

Nacho Plate in Kitchen of Mexican Restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

When a restaurant located in one of the furthest American cities from the border makes the list of the best Mexican restaurants in America; you know it has to be good.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best Mexican restaurant in Chicago is Taqueria Chingon. This is considered one of the best Mexican restaurants in all of America because of the signature tacos and churros that are offered.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Taqueria Chingon:

"When he’s not whipping up some of the best French food in the city as chef-owner of Le Bouchon, Oliver Poilevey is in the trenches alongside chef and partner Marcos Ascencio (NoMI, Guildhall, Bar Lupo) serving some of the city’s best Mexican fare at this Bucktown taqueria. Inspired by some of Mexico City’s top taco joints, the two opened a space primed for carry-out but welcoming to diners, too, thanks to what will soon be a year-round patio. Take your pick from a medley of signature tacos—namely the Duck Carnitas, a riff on duck a l’orange with date puree, sunchoke-habanero salsa, and Cara Cara oranges, or the Morcillo, a blood sausage taco with red onion-apple slaw and macha salsa. Don’t miss the Churros."

For more information on the best Mexican restaurants in America visit HERE.

