This Is The Best Band From Texas

Every state is home to iconic landmarks, foods and even celebrities. But what about an iconic band?

Thrillist compiled a list of the best band from every state. Here's a look at the criteria they used to make their picks:

The band must have been formed in or primarily based in the state in question. Lots of groups move to Los Angeles or Nashville or New York City after scoring a record deal, but they're not from those cities. Only groups, not individual artists, are considered. This admittedly skews the list away from hip-hop and country, but it also skews toward not driving us totally insane trying to wade through every musician from every state. We limited ourselves to bands who rose to prominence after World War II. These are not simply our favorite bands from every state; we considered a secret recipe of historical significance, influence, popularity, and the nebulous "quality" factor.

The best band from Texas is Destiny's Child. Here's what Thrillist said to back up its decision:

The size of Texas encourages artists to chase wild sounds. How else do you explain the vivid psych experiments of the 13th Floor Elevators, the controlled art-rock demolition of Spoon, or the existential hip-hop testimonials of the Geto Boys all coming from one region? The mind clearly has room to wander -- and dream. More so than many pop acts, Destiny's Child was a group defined by competing dreams: The increasing artistic ambitions of Beyoncé Knowles, the financial hopes of her father, and the often diverting desires of Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. (Let's not forget the other members left behind on the road to success either.)

Despite the tension that fans would learn about later, the group's sound on hits like "Say My Name," "Jumpin' Jumpin," and "Survivor" was one of control, independence, and liberation. Though Beyoncé's solo career may now overshadow their relatively small discography, Destiny's Child left behind a creative footprint that's as big as the state they called home. Pop stars have been playing catch up ever since.

You can read Thrillist's full report here.