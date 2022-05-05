This Is The Best Soup In Alabama
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state, which included Birmingham Breadworks as the top choice for Alabama.
"Right in the historic Southside section of Birmingham is Birmingham Breadworks, a friendly neighborhood cafe that uses all-natural ingredients to create its menu dishes," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "One of their most praised items includes their vegetarian cream of tomato soup, which is made using tomatoes, smoked paprika, and cream."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best soup in every state:
- Alabama- Birmingham Breadworks (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Flower Child (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Hammontree's Grilled Cheese (Fayetteville)
- California- Han Bat Sul Lung Tang (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- The Bagel Deli and Restaurant (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Soup Girl (Hamden)
- Delaware- Ramen Kumamoto (Newark)
- Florida- Mondongo's (Doral)
- Georgia- The General Muir (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Wagaya (Honolulu)
- Idaho- A Tavola (Boise)
- Illinois- Taste of Lebanon (Chicago)
- Indiana- Subito (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Her Soup Kitchen (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Tanya's Soup Kitchen (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Chuy's (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Cafe Amelie (New Orleans)
- Maine- Eventide Oyster Company (Portland)
- Maryland- Soup's On (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Hokkaido Ramen Santouka (Boston)
- Michigan- Ima (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Quang Restaurant (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (Jackson)
- Missouri- Vietnam Cafe (Kansas City)
- Montana- Market on Front (Missoula)
- Nebraska- Railcar Modern American Kitchen (Omaha)
- Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Seacoast Soups (North Hampton)
- New Jersey- Top's Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Jambo Cafe (Santa Fe)
- New York- The Original Soupman (New York City)
- North Carolina- Mami's (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Mezzaluna (Fargo)
- Ohio- Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Kilkenny's Irish Pub (Tulsa)
- Oregon- Paadee (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Smiling Banana Leaf (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- Camp Nowhere (Providence)
- South Carolina- Hook and Barrel (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Mas Tacos Por Favor (Nashville)
- Texas- Wabi House (Dallas)
- Utah- Porcupine Pub and Grille (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Zabby and Elf's Stone Soup (Burlington)
- Virginia- The Ten Top (Norfolk)
- Washington- Pike Place Chowder (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Saigon Pho Kitchen (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- The Soup Brothers (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Local Restaurant and Bar (Jackson)