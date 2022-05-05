This Is The Best Soup In Maryland
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Maryland.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state, which included Soup's On as the top choice for Maryland.
"Soup's On is the Baltimore-based gourmet soup shop that makes flavorful soups using fresh produce and aromatic spices," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "This family-owned business, which has been around for over a decade, has over 200 soups in its repertoire. Expect an eclectic variety of soups on the daily menu, such as African peanut, Hungarian mushroom, chicken noodle, and French onion."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best soup in every state:
- Alabama- Birmingham Breadworks (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Flower Child (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Hammontree's Grilled Cheese (Fayetteville)
- California- Han Bat Sul Lung Tang (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- The Bagel Deli and Restaurant (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Soup Girl (Hamden)
- Delaware- Ramen Kumamoto (Newark)
- Florida- Mondongo's (Doral)
- Georgia- The General Muir (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Wagaya (Honolulu)
- Idaho- A Tavola (Boise)
- Illinois- Taste of Lebanon (Chicago)
- Indiana- Subito (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Her Soup Kitchen (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Tanya's Soup Kitchen (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Chuy's (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Cafe Amelie (New Orleans)
- Maine- Eventide Oyster Company (Portland)
- Maryland- Soup's On (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Hokkaido Ramen Santouka (Boston)
- Michigan- Ima (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Quang Restaurant (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (Jackson)
- Missouri- Vietnam Cafe (Kansas City)
- Montana- Market on Front (Missoula)
- Nebraska- Railcar Modern American Kitchen (Omaha)
- Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Seacoast Soups (North Hampton)
- New Jersey- Top's Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Jambo Cafe (Santa Fe)
- New York- The Original Soupman (New York City)
- North Carolina- Mami's (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Mezzaluna (Fargo)
- Ohio- Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Kilkenny's Irish Pub (Tulsa)
- Oregon- Paadee (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Smiling Banana Leaf (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- Camp Nowhere (Providence)
- South Carolina- Hook and Barrel (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Mas Tacos Por Favor (Nashville)
- Texas- Wabi House (Dallas)
- Utah- Porcupine Pub and Grille (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Zabby and Elf's Stone Soup (Burlington)
- Virginia- The Ten Top (Norfolk)
- Washington- Pike Place Chowder (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Saigon Pho Kitchen (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- The Soup Brothers (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Local Restaurant and Bar (Jackson)