This Is The Best Soup In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state, which included Soup's On as the top choice for Maryland.

"Soup's On is the Baltimore-based gourmet soup shop that makes flavorful soups using fresh produce and aromatic spices," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "This family-owned business, which has been around for over a decade, has over 200 soups in its repertoire. Expect an eclectic variety of soups on the daily menu, such as African peanut, Hungarian mushroom, chicken noodle, and French onion."

